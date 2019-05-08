Biggest Millennial Struggle? Decision Fatigue
Sermon Illustrations
Biggest Millennial Struggle? Decision Fatigue
Image: themacx / Getty
Tess Brigham, a licensed psychotherapist, specializes in treating those in the millennial generation. It wasn’t her decision; they just came flocking to her practice. Brigham says, “Ninety percent of my patients are between the ages of 23 and 38. (The rest are usually parents of millennials).”
Over the last five years of practice, she’s ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading: