Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

How Melissa McCarthy’s Mother Changed the Course of Her Life

How Melissa McCarthy’s Mother Changed the Course of Her Life
Image: Kevork Djansezian / Stringer / Getty

At the age of 20, Melissa McCarthy, was a bored, sometime college student living in Boulder, Colorado. She called her mother and said, “Mom, I got a one-way ticket to New York.” McCarthy was living with the big dream of going to New York to pursue a ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

U.S. Relay Teams Failed to Pass the Baton

U.S. Relay Teams Failed to Pass the Baton

It's the sound no relay runner wants to hear: Ping. Ping. Ping. At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the United States men's and women's 4x100-meter relay teams dropped batons—and heard ...

[ Read More ]

Children Pressured to Be Normal

For more than 30 years, Gordon Mackenzie worked at Hallmark, eventually convincing the company to create a special title for him: "creative paradox." Along with challenging corporate ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top