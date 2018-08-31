Explore

Why Billy Joel Hasn't Released a New Album in 25 Years

Matt Woodley, Editor, PreachingToday.com; source: "Why Joel stopped making albums," THE WEEK (8-10-18)

Singer and pop star Billy Joel's early albums were massive hits. But according to an interview with New York magazine Joel has always been unsatisfied with his music. "I never felt as good as I wanted to be," Joel said. "My bar was Beethoven." Although Joel recently (2018) performed his 100th show at Madison Square Garden, it's been 25 years since he released a new album.

His reluctance to write new songs stems largely from his critics, who have often savaged his music as sappy and shallow. Joel said, "Because I studied music I was suspect to critics. To them you're supposed to be a diamond in the rough and polish yourself." Apparently Joel's inability to overcome his internal and external critics have frozen his creativity.

