Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

A Stage-4 Cancer Patient Still Feels Loved By God

A Stage-4 Cancer Patient Still Feels Loved By God

Kate Bowler is an associate professor of the history of Christianity in North America at Duke Divinity School. Kate has terminal cancer and has written a new memoir, Everything Happens For A Reason: And Other Lies I've Loved. In a recent interview on NPR's Fresh Air, Bowler was asked about how she managed to feel loved by God even ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Cancer Survivor and Trauma Expert on 'Spiritual Surrender'

Cancer Survivor and Trauma Expert on 'Spiritual Surrender'

At the age of 35 Christian psychologist and researcher Dr. Jamie Aten was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer that had spread to his pelvis. Aten said:

For the first six months, whenever ...
[ Read More ]
Embracing Jesus in the Battle with Cancer

Embracing Jesus in the Battle with Cancer

Kara Tippetts, an author, mother of four and co-worker with her pastor husband Jason, went home to Jesus on March 22, 2015, after a long battle with breast cancer. As the cancer spread, ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Dear Pop Culture | Ashley King | Preaching Today Media

Dear Pop Culture | Ashley King

Dear Pop Culture is a contemporary message for today&apos;s pop culture in Spoken Word styling. &quot;Your lyrics are like cancer in need of radiation.&quot;... [ Read More ]
New Year's Journey | Church Fuel | Preaching Today Media

New Year's Journey | Church Fuel

Throughout your journey this new year it is important to remember that no matter where the road takes you, God will be with you. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top