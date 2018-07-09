Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Reckless Driver Arrested After Ignoring Speeding Citation

Reckless Driver Arrested After Ignoring Speeding Citation

Police cited a woman for speeding, hoping it would help her to slow down in the immediate future. Their hopes were in vain.

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department pulled over Chauntl Wilson for driving her yellow 2018 Ford Mustang over the speed limit, ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Former Congressman Reflects on Transgressions

In May of 2010, Indiana congressman Mark Souder resigned his position after confessing to an affair with a part-time staffer. In more than a dozen emails to WORLD magazine, Souder ...

[ Read More ]

Broken Globe Symbolic of Broken World

When I was about ten years old, my dad, a medical doctor, received a special gift from one of his patients: a beautiful globe with shiny sequins. The globe spun around on its base ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Together | Soul Refinery | Preaching Today Media

Together | Soul Refinery

Teamwork. Community. Accountability. Service. There is no &quot;I&quot; in team. This video, using powerful narration against visuals of team sports, illustrates the importance of living life together -- and working together to further God&apos;s kingdom. This video has versatility, and can be used for recruiting volunteers, signing up for community groups and small group Bible studies, seeking out trusted accountability partners, church membership, and teachings related to strengthening the body of Christ. [ Read More ]
It Starts With Me | ChurchStuf | Preaching Today Media

It Starts With Me | ChurchStuf

There are lots of distractions and wrong turns that can land you “lost” in life. You are ultimately responsible for your journey, your health and your faith… no one else. Spiritual health begins with reflection on your route, where you are and where you’re headed. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top