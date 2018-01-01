Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Police Chief Aghast at Son's Involvement in Hate Crime

Police Chief Aghast at Son's Involvement in Hate Crime

A small town police chief spoke at a public forum about preventing hate violence. Hours later, he discovered that his son is a suspect in a hate crime.

The area had been rocked by a recent spate of attacks on Sikhs, including the beating of a 71-year-old man named Singh Natt by two teen assailants in nearby Manteca. Union City Police Chief Darryl McAllister had been speaking to members of the local ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Parents' Gift to Their Son: Two Message Stones

Parents' Gift to Their Son: Two Message Stones

I grew up in a China that had been ravaged by two centuries of European and American adventuring, and then by World War II and a brutal civil war. We lived in Nanjing, which was then ...

[ Read More ]
John Perkins Shares His Greatest Regret

John Perkins Shares His Greatest Regret

The Christian leader John Perkins has written movingly about the need for racial reconciliation even after his painful encounters with brutal racists. In his latest book, Dream With ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Push | Bed Head Media | Preaching Today Media

Push | Bed Head Media

A young married couple is spiraling out of control as a result of spousal abuse. [ Read More ]
Jesus Loves Me | James Grocho | Preaching Today Media

Jesus Loves Me | James Grocho

Jesus Loves Me is a story of sexual abuse, divorce, and God&apos;s redemption. Beacon Light shares the story of Jesus working in His life in this powerful rendition of the childhood song. Video is perfect for any service you want to deeply impact people. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top