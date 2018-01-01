Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Parrot Owner Embarrassed by Profane Response to Rescue Attempt

Parrot Owner Embarrassed by Profane Response to Rescue Attempt

After three days of unsuccessful attempts to lure her pet parrot, Jessie, off the roof of her home, a London resident called for help, first from an animal welfare agency, and then from firefighters. When the London Fire Brigade arrived on the scene, Jessie gave them a nasty surprise. ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Confronting the Addiction of Harmful Words

Rabbi Joseph Telushkin, author of Words That Hurt, Words That Heal, has lectured throughout this country on the powerful, and often negative, impact of words. He often asks audiences ...

[ Read More ]

A Lesson on Speech from Bagpipes

I was at a bagpipe competition—yes, I'm Scottish—and I expected the judges to be fans of bagpipe music. So why, I wondered, did they have their hands over their ears?

Inflated ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Mechurch 2 | Igniter Media | Preaching Today Media

Mechurch 2 | Igniter Media

Do you ever feel like some people have the wrong attitude about church? Use this mini movie to add a little humor when talking about church identity, entitlement, or service. [ Read More ]
Mechurch 2 | Igniter Media | Preaching Today Media

Mechurch 2 | Igniter Media

Do you ever feel like some people have the wrong attitude about church? Use this mini movie to add a little humor when talking about church identity, entitlement, or service. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top