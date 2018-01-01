Explore

Here’s How Winning the Lottery Makes You Miserable

Here’s How Winning the Lottery Makes You Miserable

If you win the Powerball jackpot, you may not be as lucky as you may think. Many winners befall the so-called curse of the lottery, with some squandering their fortunes and others meeting tragic ends.

"So many of them wind up unhappy or wind up broke. ...

Most Adults Choose Security over Salary

As much as we love money, we love something else even more: security. According to a 2009 survey by the Pew Research Center, 59 percent of U.S. adults prefer a job that offers better ...

"Affluenza": Shopping Fever

Affluenza is the popular, hour-long PBS documentary about consumerism and its harmful effects on the family, the community, and the environment. In this particular scene, the narrator ...

Easy Resolutions | Big Pie Publishing | Preaching Today Media

Easy Resolutions | Big Pie Publishing

What if this year we all made a resolution to give up and let go instead of taking charge and trying harder? While these New Year&apos;s resolutions may not be as easy as they appear at first glance, they will lead to a life of peace and contentment while challenging a cultural epidemic of driven busyness. [ Read More ]
Thankful Now | Journey Box Media | Preaching Today Media

Thankful Now | Journey Box Media

It doesn’t matter what stage of life we find ourselves in, there is always the danger of wasting your whole life waiting for what comes next. Then one day you wake up and realize you never really lived. [ Read More ]

