Sermon Illustrations
Gym Patron Confused by Slogan, Arrested for Conduct
When Eric Stagno walked into a local Planet Fitness, he thought he knew what to expect. His expectations were quite wrong. Onlookers were shocked when Stagno, upon entrance to the gym, immediately removed all of his clothing. He walked around for a bit, before eventually sitting on a yoga mat.
After police ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments