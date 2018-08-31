Sermon Illustrations
Google Searches Show Disturbing Truths about Our Prejudices
Everybody lies, but Google searches reveal our darkest secrets. That's the conclusion of US data scientist Seth Stephens Davidowitz, who analyzes anonymous Google search results. His research shows disturbing truths about our prejudices. Stephens-Davidowitz writes:
Consider what happened shortly after the mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, on ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments