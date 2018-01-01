Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Fearful Adopted Child Finds Unconditional Love

Fearful Adopted Child Finds Unconditional Love

In a recent skills article for PreachingToday, David Prince writes:

I know a family who adopted an older child from an unspeakably horrific orphanage in another country. When they brought her home one of the things they told her was that she was expected ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Actress Viola Davis on Perfectionism

Actress Viola Davis on Perfectionism

Actress Viola Davis, the star of How to Get Away With Murder, recently commented in AARP: "The work of acting is fantastic, but being a celebrity sometimes makes me tense and anxious. ...

[ Read More ]
The Law Can't Set Us Free to Play

The Law Can't Set Us Free to Play

Imagine you are twelve years old again, and you love baseball. All your heroes are baseball players, all your extracurricular time is spent either with a ball glove in hand or watching ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Connect With A Small Group | Hyper Pixels Media | Preaching Today Media

Connect With A Small Group | Hyper Pixels Media

It’s so important for people to be involved and growing through your worship service. But, at the same time, it’s easy for people to get “lost in the crowd” and never really get connected. That’s where Small Groups come in. Use this video to encourage your church to get involved in a Small Group, where they can connect, grow, and find support. In a small group they will find the encouragement and acceptance they need to become fully devoted followers of Christ. [ Read More ]
Deidox The Ivey Family | Deidox | Preaching Today Media

Deidox The Ivey Family | Deidox

How can we more fully understand that we were once orphaned and abandoned, but God has brought us into His great and global family? Watch as the Ivey family actively waits and struggles to adopt 4-year old Amos, a child who was orphaned in Haiti. Experience God’s heart in the embrace of a father as he “closes” the door of abandonment for Amos, and opens up a new world of love and acceptance. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top