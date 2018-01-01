Sermon Illustrations
Tennessee Teens Blanket Their School with Notes of Encouragement
Anyone who's been through it knows that middle school can be tough. At Harriman Middle School in Tennessee, a group of students took it upon themselves to make sure that everyone feels loved and included.
They started leaving positive notes, written ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments