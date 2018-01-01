Tennessee Teens Blanket Their School with Notes of Encouragement

Related Sermon Illustrations

Competitiveness is a Better Motivator than Encouragement If you've ever tried to find the motivation to start exercising more (around the New Year, perhaps), you have likely been encouraged to find a "workout buddy" who can help provide ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

What The Bible Says About Moms | Freebridge Media The Bible has a lot to say about Moms. Their wisdom should not be ignored, their hard work and compassion should be revered. Moms should be respected, cared for and loved. This Mother’s Day, let’s take a moment to honor Moms and celebrate the great gift God has given us. [ Read More ]

1St Corinthians Thirteen | Freebridge Media In 1st Corinthians 13, Scripture makes a powerful statement about love. Within these verses we learn about the true nature of love the way God created it to be. We learn of its strength and faithfulness…it’s grace and compassion. We learn love, in its purest form, protects, trusts, hopes and perseveres. Love never fails! Great media for Valentine's day or for any message on love. [ Read More ]

More videos