CT DAY OF GIVING: 10.9.18. Advance Christian Thought Journalism »
CT Day of giving 10.9.18 »

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

illustration

Suffering – A Path to Greater Godliness

Randy Alcorn, “Your Suffering Can Be the Pathway to Greater Godliness” Eternal Perspective Ministries Blog, (8-6-18); submitted by Van Morris, Mt. Washington, Ky.

Average Rating: Not rated  [see ratings/reviews]

Suffering – A Path to Greater Godliness

In a recent blog, Randy Alcorn discusses why God allows suffering in the lives of his people:

Mountain climbers could save time and energy if they reached the summit in a helicopter, but their ultimate purpose is conquest, not efficiency. Sure, they want to reach a goal, but they desire to do it by testing and deepening their character, discipline, and resolve.

God could create scientists, mathematicians, athletes, and musi­cians. He doesn’t. He creates children who take on those roles over a long process. God doesn’t make us fully Christlike the moment we’re born again. He conforms us to the image of Christ gradually: “And we, who with unveiled faces all reflect the Lord’s glory, are being transformed into his likeness with ever-increasing glory” (2 Corinthians 3:18).

In our spiritual lives, as in our professional lives, and in sports and hobbies, we improve and excel by handling failure and learning from it. Only in cultivating discipline, endurance, and patience do we find satisfaction and reward. And those qualities are most devel­oped through some form of suffering.

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Review and Rate this Article: *

Low

High

1000 character limit

* Comments may be edited for tone and clarity.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Prayer in the Midst of a Tragic Accident

Prayer in the Midst of a Tragic Accident

Dan McConchie, vice president of government affairs at Americans United for Life, was riding his motorcycle through a suburban intersection when a car came into his lane and pushed ...

[ Read More ]

The Necessity of Adversity

In an on-line article for Leadership journal, John Ortberg discusses how adverse situations are necessary for our spiritual growth. He writes:

Psychologist Jonathon Haidt had a hypothetical ...
[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Wooden Valentine Holiday Still | Playback Media | Preaching Today Media

Wooden Valentine Holiday Still | Playback Media

This abstract still features a black wooden surface made from several planks of wood. Painted on the bottom of the board are Valentine hearts in red. A grungy texture is spread across the image adding subtle depth and character. The warm hues help set a peaceful serene feeling. In the center are the words “Happy Valentine’s Day We’re Glad You’re Here”. [ Read More ]
Wooden Valentine Holiday Still | Playback Media | Preaching Today Media

Wooden Valentine Holiday Still | Playback Media

This abstract still features a black wooden surface made from several planks of wood. Painted on the bottom of the board are Valentine hearts in red. A grungy texture is spread across the image adding subtle depth and character. The warm hues help set a peaceful serene feeling. In the center are the words “Happy Valentine’s Day We’re Glad You’re Here”. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top