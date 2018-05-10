CT DAY OF GIVING: 10.9.18. Advance Christian Thought Journalism »
CT Day of giving 10.9.18 »

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Study Shows How to Move from Casual Friend to Close Friend

Study Shows How to Move from Casual Friend to Close Friend

Dr. Jeffrey Hall, a communications professor at the University of Kansas, recently published research about the relationship between time invested in a friendship and friendship closeness. In general, Hall found that it took 40-60 hours to form a casual friendship. Moving from casual friend to friend ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Researchers Struggle to Define Friendship

Researchers Struggle to Define Friendship

The New York Times recently featured an article exploring our current confusion about friendship. "Ask people to define friendship—even [experts who research friendship]—and ...

[ Read More ]
Researcher Tracks the 'Vanishing Neighbor' Effect

Researcher Tracks the 'Vanishing Neighbor' Effect

Few Americans today say they know their neighbors' names, and far fewer report interacting with them on a daily basis. Pulling data from the General Social Survey, a recent report ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Sign Up Sheet | Sarti Design | Preaching Today Media

Sign Up Sheet | Sarti Design

Sarti images help effectively communicate and enhance important announcements and information in any ministry setting. [ Read More ]
Potluck | Sarti Design | Preaching Today Media

Potluck | Sarti Design

Sarti images help effectively communicate and enhance important announcements and information in any ministry setting. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top