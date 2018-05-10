Sacrificially Giving a Priceless Gift

Related Sermon Illustrations

Young Baseball Fan Displays Generosity Many young baseball fans dream about the ultimate prize of attending a professional game—catching a foul ball. At a 2011 Arizona Diamondbacks game, one young boy did just that, ... [ Read More ]

Librarian Leaves Millions of Dollars to University Robert Morin, a cataloguer at the University of New Hampshire's library, "lived a simple, frugal life," complete with TV dinners and a car that was more than 20 years ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

The Christmas Dilemma Joseph | Skit Guys Studios After he and Mary have settled into the barn, Joseph vents his doubts and fears about being the father of a King. Though he questions God's decision to make him Jesus’ father, Joseph trusts God and commits to giving all he has. [ Read More ]

The Christmas Dilemma Wise Man | Skit Guys Studios The Wise Man wrestles with obeying a dream that told him not to return to King Herod, and the challenge it may be for him to follow this miraculous new King. [ Read More ]

More videos