Sermon Illustrations
The Regrets of the Father of the Web
The inventor of the World Wide Web is horrified by what has become of his creation, said Katrina Brooker in Vanity Fair. Computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee came up with the idea for the web in 1989 while working at the European Organization for Nuclear Research, known as CERN. His greatest innovation was to give away ...
