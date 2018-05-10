Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Minnesota Firefighter Leaves His Own Wedding to Battle a Blaze

Minnesota Firefighter Leaves His Own Wedding to Battle a Blaze

When their wedding venue fell through at the last minute, Krista and Jeremy Bourasa decided to hold the ceremony at the groom's fire station in St. Paul Park, Minnesota, knowing it was possible an alarm could disrupt things.

They made it through their ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Newlywed Couple Has First Dance in the Midst of a Traffic Jam

Newlywed Couple Has First Dance in the Midst of a Traffic Jam

It's a common wedding scenario: ceremony takes place in one location, guests and wedding party hop in their cars and take a quick trip to the reception venue. Simple, right?

For one ...

[ Read More ]
80 Beachgoers Form Human Chain to Save Swimmers from Rip Current

80 Beachgoers Form Human Chain to Save Swimmers from Rip Current

Beachgoers along the shores of Panama City Beach in Florida recently found themselves witness to an event as dangerous as it was inspiring. While playing in the water, two boys suddenly ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Thankful In All Circumstances | RamFaith Films | Preaching Today Media

Thankful In All Circumstances | RamFaith Films

In the season of Thanksgiving, Pastor Gary Clark shares a personal story of how he and his wife were challenged to be thankful when an unexpected blessing came into their lives. Be challenged to be truly thankful in all circumstances. [ Read More ]
Born Is Our King | Hyper Pixels Media | Preaching Today Media

Born Is Our King | Hyper Pixels Media

This Christmas, celebrate the birth of our King! Jesus came as a babe in a manger. Born in the most humble of circumstances. The Word made flesh to dwell among us. Immanuel... God with us! This Christmas Worship Intro video uses powerful music and 3d illustrations to share the powerful meaning of Christmas. Use this video to prepare your church for worship during your Christmas or Christmas Eve services. This Christmas church video will also make a great introduction to your sermon about the birth of Christ during the Christmas season. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top