Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

How Do Razor Quilled Porcupines Get Born?

How Do Razor Quilled Porcupines Get Born?

The average porcupine has 30,000 needle-sharp quills, each with 800 barbs at the tip. Usually, these miniature spears lie flat along the back, sides, and tail of the animal. But if it’s attacked, they suddenly leap up for defense. The quills aren’t thrown, despite popular ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Scientist Has Faith in Aliens but Not God

Scientist Has Faith in Aliens but Not God

In a popular interview posted on YouTube, scientist Leonard Mlodinow, who co-authored The Grand Design with Stephen Hawking, declared, "Science shows that God is not necessary to explain ...

[ Read More ]
Atheist Finds Christ through Christians and Science

Atheist Finds Christ through Christians and Science

Sarah Salviander is research scientist in the field of astrophysics. A lifelong atheist, Sarah became a theist as an undergraduate physics student, when she came to believe that the ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

That's My King! | Igniter Media | Preaching Today Media

That's My King! | Igniter Media

The late S.M. Lockridge once presented an incredible message, describing our God and who He is. Though God can&apos;t be described with just words, this is as close as you can get this side of Heaven. [ Read More ]
Proof Of God's Existence | Lucas Kitchen | Preaching Today Media

Proof Of God's Existence | Lucas Kitchen

Debates rage over the existence of God. This video looks at the most powerful evidence that God, not only created the universe, but cares about his creation. Be encouraged by this powerful take on the irrefutable proof. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top