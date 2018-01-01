Sermon Illustrations
High School Janitor Sets Up Giving Closet to Help Students in Need
High school custodian Carolyn Collins was about to take out the trash in the early morning darkness when she heard a loud knock on the cafeteria door. She set down her garbage can and cracked the door. Two students—a boy and a girl—looked at her nervously. “Can we please come in?” asked the boy, even though school didn’t ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments