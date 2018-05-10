Gratitude Training 101

Related Sermon Illustrations

William Bradford's Last Thanksgiving had an Eternal Perspective The book, Mayflower , by Nathaniel Philbrick is the story of the Pilgrims coming to America in 1620. Their governor and spiritual leader here was William Bradford. We know him best ...

Even in Trauma, Look for the Stars Dr. Jamie Aten, a cancer survivor and a Christian who researches how people respond to trauma, wrote in The Washington Post in which he urged trauma survivors to "make meaning of your ...

The Christian Life Is A Life Of Absence | Spoken Gospel Sometimes God just feels far. Spoken word poet and Author of When God Isn't There, David Bowden, explains that the Christian life is a life of constantly feeling and experiencing God's absence. This is not because God isn't present. He is! The Christian life is a life of absence because we will never get all of God's presence we want until he returns. So we wait in hope.

What You Do Matters - Serve | Worship Together Serving is a foundation of the Christian life and models the servant heart of Jesus. In the local church, there are countless people giving of their time, talents, and resources without recognition or attention. In this new mini movie from our What You Do Matters Series, you can honor the volunteers serving in your church, while inspiring the next generation to serve.

