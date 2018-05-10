Four-Year-Old Named Florence Helps Those Affected By Hurricane

Related Sermon Illustrations

High School Janitor Sets Up Giving Closet to Help Students in Need High school custodian Carolyn Collins was about to take out the trash in the early morning darkness when she heard a loud knock on the cafeteria door. She set down her garbage can ... [ Read More ]

Henri Nouwen Learns Lesson About Compassion One of the most vivid memories from my youth is connected with a little goat given to me by my father to care for during the last year of the Second World War. The goat's name was ... [ Read More ]

Mom Defined | Freebridge Media Today, we thank God for our Mom! We celebrate her love, her patience and her caring. We honor her for loving God and loving us. Happy Mother’s Day! [ Read More ]

A Tribute To Mothers | Church Fuel Mothers do so much for their families. If you think about it, their sacrifice, dedication, and love reflects Jesus’ call to christians in Matthew 25 to care for “the least of these”. [ Read More ]

