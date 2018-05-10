CT DAY OF GIVING: 10.9.18. Advance Christian Thought Journalism »
CT Day of giving 10.9.18 »

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Crossfit Is My Church

Crossfit Is My Church

A 2012 Pew study tracked the rise of a new religious group: the “nones,” or the religiously unaffiliated. One-fifth of Americans—and a full third of adults under 30—say they belong to no religion at all.

Yet, argues Casper ter Kuile, a researcher at Harvard Divinity School, this group is still looking for elements of religious experience. His 2015 ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Researchers Struggle to Define Friendship

Researchers Struggle to Define Friendship

The New York Times recently featured an article exploring our current confusion about friendship. "Ask people to define friendship—even [experts who research friendship]—and ...

[ Read More ]

Statistics on American Views of Success

A 2006 study conducted by Success magazine uncovered some surprising insights into the way Americans view success. For example, in response to the phrase, "Success in business means…," ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Live In The Light | ChurchStuf | Preaching Today Media

Live In The Light | ChurchStuf

It’s easy to let darkness consume you. Fear, anxiety, unrest. Everything is scarier in the dark. The Light makes everything visible and gives clarity to what’s really there…truth. This is a very simple illustration that we often need reminding of… We need to Live in the Light. [ Read More ]
We Come To Worship | Hyper Pixels Media | Preaching Today Media

We Come To Worship | Hyper Pixels Media

Using colorful and vibrant motion graphics, along with upbeat music, this worship intro will help prepare your church to worship in spirit and truth. The Lord is worthy of all praise. He is our Creator and Sustainer, the Beginning and the End, the only wise God. He heals us, loves us, and saves us. He is worthy of our worship. With joy, we enter the House of the Lord. Use this service opener to redirect your church&apos;s attention to our Lord, who is worthy of all praise. Together, we come to worship. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top