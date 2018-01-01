Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

illustration

Building Community One Table at a Time

Sara Austin, “The Inspiring Woman Whose Handmade Tables Bring Communities Closer Together” Real Simple (8-23-18); submitted by Jerry de Luca, Montreal West, Montreal, Canada

Average Rating: Not rated  [see ratings/reviews]

Building Community One Table at a Time

In 2012 Sara Harmeyer quit her job as charity and fundraising events organizer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Dallas. She had been happiest the year she worked at the Red Porch Café—a restaurant out of her own home: “That was the best year of my life. There was something about gathering people, the food, being connected.” She envisioned inviting neighbors to her backyard for a meal and asked her father to construct a table seating 20. Using the Nextdoor website, she invited 300 people and more than 90 came: “I was absolutely blown away. I realized that night, as people kept coming down the driveway, that people just want to be invited.”

Over the last six years she has hosted more than 3,000 people. She now runs Neighbors Table full time and has placed tables in 28 States, with the aim of placing at least one table in all 50 states by 2020. She delivers the western red cedar tables herself to families as well as businesses and churches. They each cost $1,700 and up. She is often there for the first meal and gets to know her customers: “Most people getting our tables want to be part of what we’re doing and want to be part of something bigger than themselves.”

She tells her Real Simple magazine interviewer:

Two thousand years ago, we were invited to love our neighbors, and that is for sure what drives me. The world is a little crazy right now, and we could use more love in our interactions. A lot of people need to feel included and seen. And it’s hard—my neighbors are not all like me. But there are ways we can connect, and the table is a beautiful, natural place to do that. When you’re sitting at a big table, you feel like you’re part of something.

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Review and Rate this Article: *

Low

High

1000 character limit

* Comments may be edited for tone and clarity.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Researcher Tracks the 'Vanishing Neighbor' Effect

Researcher Tracks the 'Vanishing Neighbor' Effect

Few Americans today say they know their neighbors' names, and far fewer report interacting with them on a daily basis. Pulling data from the General Social Survey, a recent report ...

[ Read More ]
The Hoarder Next Door

The Hoarder Next Door

The suite next to our condo is a small studio. The neighbors who lived there when we moved in fit the profile: young, professional, and private. That's why I was surprised when the ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Mom Defined | Freebridge Media | Preaching Today Media

Mom Defined | Freebridge Media

Today, we thank God for our Mom! We celebrate her love, her patience and her caring. We honor her for loving God and loving us. Happy Mother’s Day! [ Read More ]
A Tribute To Mothers | Church Fuel | Preaching Today Media

A Tribute To Mothers | Church Fuel

Mothers do so much for their families. If you think about it, their sacrifice, dedication, and love reflects Jesus’ call to christians in Matthew 25 to care for “the least of these”. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top