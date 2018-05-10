CT DAY OF GIVING: 10.9.18. Advance Christian Thought Journalism »
CT Day of giving 10.9.18 »

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Beluga Whales Welcome Lone Narwhal into Their Pod

Beluga Whales Welcome Lone Narwhal into Their Pod

An unusual visitor has been hanging out in the St. Lawrence River for the past three years: A narwhal, more than 600 miles south of its usual range. But the lone narwhal is not alone—it appears he has been adopted by a band of belugas.

The narwhal was filmed in July playing among a pod of young belugas. The video was taken by the Group for Research and Education on ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

An Accidental Invite at Thanksgiving

An Accidental Invite at Thanksgiving

Dialing the wrong phone number can be awkward, embarrassing, and sometimes downright frustrating. When a young man forgot to notify his grandmother of a change in his cell phone number ...

[ Read More ]
Waffle House Restaurants Demonstrate Hospitality

Waffle House Restaurants Demonstrate Hospitality

In Time Magazine's recent issue in which it identified "240 Reasons to Celebrate America Right Now," number 77 was none other than the lowly, but always open Waffle House. According ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Connect With A Small Group | Hyper Pixels Media | Preaching Today Media

Connect With A Small Group | Hyper Pixels Media

It’s so important for people to be involved and growing through your worship service. But, at the same time, it’s easy for people to get “lost in the crowd” and never really get connected. That’s where Small Groups come in. Use this video to encourage your church to get involved in a Small Group, where they can connect, grow, and find support. In a small group they will find the encouragement and acceptance they need to become fully devoted followers of Christ. [ Read More ]
Deidox The Ivey Family | Deidox | Preaching Today Media

Deidox The Ivey Family | Deidox

How can we more fully understand that we were once orphaned and abandoned, but God has brought us into His great and global family? Watch as the Ivey family actively waits and struggles to adopt 4-year old Amos, a child who was orphaned in Haiti. Experience God’s heart in the embrace of a father as he “closes” the door of abandonment for Amos, and opens up a new world of love and acceptance. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top