Beluga Whales Welcome Lone Narwhal into Their Pod

An unusual visitor has been hanging out in the St. Lawrence River for the past three years: A narwhal, more than 600 miles south of its usual range. But the lone narwhal is not alone—it appears he has been adopted by a band of belugas.

The narwhal was filmed in July playing among a pod of young belugas. The video was taken by the Group for Research and Education on ...