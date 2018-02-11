Explore

You Can’t Hide

“Hidden Signal,” World Magazine (7-22-18), Page 13; submitted by Van Morris, Mt. Washington, Ky.

You Can’t Hide

A pair of thieves probably thought they had gotten away with it after they broke into a Santa Clara, Calif., company and carried off a box of goods on May 30. But their choice of loot, which may have looked like chargers to the thieves, gave police a distinct advantage. That’s because the hand-sized yellow devices in the box were actually GPS trackers typically used by freight manufacturers to track the location of shipments. After discovering the theft, the founder of the Silicon Valley startup, began using a company computer to track his stolen devices and alerted authorities. Police made an arrest within 48 hours and recovered $30,000 worth of the devices.

