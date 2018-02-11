Explore

What Happens When Kids Choose Between Gifts And Giving?

Terri Peters, “Touching Video Shows What Happens When Kids Choose Between Gifts And Giving?,” Today.com (11-30-16); submitted by David Finch, Oakland, Oregon

What Happens When Kids Choose Between Gifts And Giving?

It’s a common assumption that kids today care more about getting than giving. But in an emotional, viral video kids show that while they may love Lego sets and Xbox gaming systems, they love their parents a whole lot more.

In the video, children from low-income backgrounds are presented ...

More Sermon illustrations

