Sermon Illustrations
Trapped in a Cave and Rescued from Above
Laura Demarest, “What It’s Like to Be Trapped in a Cave,” The Washington Post (7-6-18); submitted by Paul May, Pastor, Ashburn, Virginia
Laura Demarest recalls what it was like for a group to be trapped deep underground in a dark, flooded cave in Indiana and the relief they felt when rescued:
In the end, a team of fellow cavers and trained rescue personnel came to our aid as the waters were receding. They brought us food, ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading:
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments