Rejected College Recruit Motivated into NFL Standout

Jelani Greenidge, pastor, Portland, Oregon; source: Mike Tanier, “‘Maniac’ Darius Leonard Has Gone from Clemson Castoff to Rookie NFL Sensation” Bleacher Report (10-26-18)

Darius Leonard has practiced the pivot from feeling disrespected to feeling motivated and being at peace. It’s a pivot he’s done plenty of times since his arrival into the NFL. “I’m used to it,” Leonard says. “I’ve been underestimated since high school.”

The Indianapolis Colts drafted Leonard with the fourth pick of the second round, and ...

