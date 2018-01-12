Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

The Problem with Holly Jolly Christmas Songs

Russell Moore, “The Problem With Our Holly Jolly Christmas Songs,” RussellMoore.Com: Blog (11-29-16)

The Problem with Holly Jolly Christmas Songs

Christian leader and writer Russell Moore recently overheard a young man complaining how much he disliked Christmas. But his anti-Christmas mood wasn’t centered on holiday stress; it was all about the music. At first Moore thought he was in the presence of the Grinch, until ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

'Hallelujah' Chorus Flash Mob Brings Joy to Shoppers

'Hallelujah' Chorus Flash Mob Brings Joy to Shoppers

In October of 2012, the Opera Company of Philadelphia brought together over 650 choristers to perform a Random Act of Culture in the heart of a busy Macy’s store in Philadelphia. ...

[ Read More ]
Are Christmas Carols too Simplistic for Today's Troubles?

Are Christmas Carols too Simplistic for Today's Troubles?

Russell Moore shares a story of dropping into a local bookstore and overhearing a man talk about why he hated Christmas music. Moore writes:

This guy started by lampooning one pop singer's ...
[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top