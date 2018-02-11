Our World is a Glimpse of The New Heaven and Earth

Josh and Sean McDowell, The Resurrection and You (Baker Books, 2017), Pages 20-21

The world we live in now offers us a glimpse of the joys and pleasures that we will experience when God brings the new heaven and the new earth (Rev. 21).

In his book Heaven, Randy Alcorn explains, "All our lives we've been dreaming of the New ...