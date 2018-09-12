Sermon Illustrations
Novelist Arrested After Writing How-to-Murder-Husband Essay
Jelani Greenidge, pastor, Portland, Oregon; source: Meagan Flynn, “Novelist who wrote about ‘How to Murder Your Husband’ charged with murdering her husband,” The Washington Post (9-12-18)
Nancy Crampton-Brophy, self-published romance novelist, had been married to Daniel Brophy, culinary chef, for more than 25 years. When her husband was killed in a shooting, it shattered their local community. But in a surprising twist, police arrested her for the murder.
The arrest of Nancy Crampton-Brophy ...
