Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

illustration

How Democracies Perish

David Brooks, “How Democracies Perish,” New York Times: Opinion (1-11-18)

Average Rating: Not rated  [see ratings/reviews]

How Democracies Perish

Notre Dame political scientist Patrick Deneen’s new book, Why Liberalism Failed, is a challenge to those who want to revive the liberal democratic order.

Deneen argues that liberal democracy has betrayed its promises. It was supposed to foster equality, but it has led to great inequality and a new aristocracy. It was supposed to give average people control over government, but average people feel alienated from government. It was supposed to foster liberty, but it creates a degraded popular culture in which consumers become slave to their appetites.

Many young people feel trapped in a system they have no faith in. Deneen quotes one of his students: “Because we view humanity—and thus its institutions—as corrupt and selfish, the only person we can rely upon is our self. The only way we can avoid failure, being let down, and ultimately succumbing to the chaotic world around us, therefore, is to have the means (financial security) to rely only upon ourselves.”

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Review and Rate this Article: *

Low

High

1000 character limit

* Comments may be edited for tone and clarity.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Millennials Losing Trust in Institutional Church

Millennials Losing Trust in Institutional Church

A report from Pew Research concluded that younger generations tend to have more positive views than their elders of a number of institutions that play a big part in American society. ...

[ Read More ]
Millennials Are Choosing Pizza, Push-Ups, and Video Games Over Church

Millennials Are Choosing Pizza, Push-Ups, and Video Games Over Church

The New York Post recently stated, "Millennials Are Choosing Pizza, Push-Ups and Video Games Over Church." The article quoted a NYU professor who said, "They were raised ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Appetites | Crossroads Creative | Preaching Today Media

Appetites | Crossroads Creative

This sermon intro will help you ask your congregation the tough questions about where their appetites are. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top