Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

High School Football Coach Chooses Team Over Himself

Jelani Greenidge, pastor, Portland, Oregon; source: Bethany Barnes, “Madison High football coach who suddenly quit explains why” Oregon Live (9-15-18)

High School Football Coach Chooses Team Over Himself

In the competitive world of high school football, there are sometimes abrupt coaching exits like the one that happened at Madison High. But what shocked people most was not simply how the coach left, but why.

After an embarrassing 67-0 loss to neighboring Reynolds to open their season, Madison High football coach Tracy Jackson abruptly ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

The Difficulty of Christian Submission

[In an article for Decision magazine], Samuel Kamaleson illustrates [the difficulty of submission] through a Christian folk story from South India. There are several versions of it, ...

[ Read More ]

The Message of Easter: Die in Order to Live

I was finishing up a premarital counseling session for a wonderful young couple. We were only a few weeks away from the wedding, and we had already put the finishing touches on the ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Jesus We Love You Video Worship Song Track with Lyrics | Bethel Music | Preaching Today Media

Jesus We Love You Video Worship Song Track with Lyrics | Bethel Music

An emotive visual for Bethel Music’s newest album We Will Not Be Shaken. This song, “Jesus We Love You,” shares scenery that brings the lyrics to life. Included in each download is a full master version of the song. [ Read More ]
Magnificent | Freebridge Media | Preaching Today Media

Magnificent | Freebridge Media

There are so many way to describe Jesus. Faithful, mighty, loving, gracious. He is an amazing Savior, worthy of our praise and devotion. He is beautiful. He is strong. He is righteous. He is magnificent! [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top