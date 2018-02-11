Former Hitman Sues TV Show for Depicting His Mafia Past for Daughter to See

Jelani Greenidge, pastor, Portland, Oregon; source: Saphora Smith, “Ex-Mafia hitman sues after TV show reveals his past to daughter,” NBC News (10-04-18)

Pasquale di Filippo was horrified recently by the violence his daughter was exposed to on television—violence he was partially responsible for.

The Rai TV network had recently aired an episode of their Sicilian mob drama Il Cacciatore (The Hunter), in which a character ...