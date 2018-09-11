Fake Minister Performs Identity Theft on Wedding Party

Jelani Greenidge, pastor, Portland, Oregon; source: David Moye, “Man Poses as Minister to Steal Bridesmaids’ Credit Card Info: Police,” The Huffington Post (10-26-18)

If a high-profile pastor officiating a wedding upstages the bride and groom, people might refer to that as “stealing the show.” One officiant stole much more than that.

Police in nearby Yarmuth say that James Stern not only impersonated a justice of the peace, but in the process, stole credit card information from ...