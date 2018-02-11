Deputy Literally Goes the Extra Mile to Serve Citizen in Wheelchair

Jelani Greenidge, pastor, Portland, Oregon; source: Caitlin O’Kane, “Deputy pushes stranded woman’s wheelchair one mile to her home” MSN News (10-05-18)

Two sheriff’s deputies thought they were responding to a routine call, but when they arrived, the situation required more than what they’d initially thought.

The call mentioned a traffic hazard in the middle of the road, in the form of a wheelchair. ...