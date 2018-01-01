The Deadly Social Media Sin of ‘Comparisonitis’

Related Sermon Illustrations

Defining the American Dream What U.S. adults say is their idea of the American Dream: Free to accomplish anything: 74 percent

Free to say/do what they want: 68 percent

Children financially better-off: 64 percent [ Read More ]

"The Devil Wears Prada": Choosing to Get Ahead The Devil Wears Prada tells the story of Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway), a journalism graduate who takes a job as second assistant at a prestigious fashion magazine. Caring nothing for ... [ Read More ]

Fun Galaxy Welcome Motion | Playback Media This motion background is perfect to complement Lifeway’s Galactic Starveyor VBS kit for 2017. Flowing stardust drifts across this blue galaxy background. The appearance of constellations in the back gives the feeling of floating in deep space. A large circle is in the middle with the words “Welcome We’re Glad You’re Here” in the center. This is a great background for starting Vacation Bible School, youth gatherings, or any service any time of year! The Fun Galaxy Welcome Motion Background is part of the Fun Galaxy Collection. [ Read More ]

Fun Galaxy Welcome Motion Spanish | Playback Media This motion background is perfect to complement Lifeway’s Galactic Starveyor VBS kit for 2017. Flowing stardust drifts across this blue galaxy background. The appearance of constellations in the back gives the feeling of floating in deep space. A large circle is in the middle with the words “Bienvenidos Estamos contentos que estén aquí” in the center. This is a great background for starting Vacation Bible School, youth gatherings, or any service any time of year! The Fun Galaxy Welcome Motion Spanish Background is part of the Fun Galaxy Collection. [ Read More ]

