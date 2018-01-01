The Deadly Social Media Sin of ‘Comparisonitis’
Matt Woodley, Editor, PreachingToday.com: source: C.J. Green, “Another Week Ends,” Mockingbird blog (10-12-18)
Envy: According to Moya Sarner at The Guardian this deadly sin is more present in our everyday lives than ever before, thanks to social media. ... She writes that not only do we compare ourselves to friends and neighbors (as people have always done), ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
What U.S. adults say is their idea of the American Dream:
- Free to accomplish anything: 74 percent
- Free to say/do what they want: 68 percent
- Children financially better-off: 64 percent
[ Read More
]
The Devil Wears Prada tells the story of Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway), a journalism graduate who takes a job as second assistant at a prestigious fashion magazine. Caring nothing for ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations
Related videos
This motion background is perfect to complement Lifeway’s Galactic Starveyor VBS kit for 2017. Flowing stardust drifts across this blue galaxy background. The appearance of constellations in the back gives the feeling of floating in deep space. A large circle is in the middle with the words “Welcome We’re Glad You’re Here” in the center. This is a great background for starting Vacation Bible School, youth gatherings, or any service any time of year! The Fun Galaxy Welcome Motion Background is part of the Fun Galaxy Collection.
[ Read More
]
This motion background is perfect to complement Lifeway’s Galactic Starveyor VBS kit for 2017. Flowing stardust drifts across this blue galaxy background. The appearance of constellations in the back gives the feeling of floating in deep space. A large circle is in the middle with the words “Bienvenidos Estamos contentos que estén aquí” in the center. This is a great background for starting Vacation Bible School, youth gatherings, or any service any time of year! The Fun Galaxy Welcome Motion Spanish Background is part of the Fun Galaxy Collection.
[ Read More
]
More videos
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments