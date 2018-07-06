Sermon Illustrations
'Bus Driver from Heaven' Rescued Children from California Wildfire
David Finch, Oakland, Oregon: Source: Paul Vercammen, Eliott C. McLaughlin and Darran Simon, ‘'Bus driver from heaven' rescued young children from California wildfire’ CNN (11-19-18)
Kevin McKay drove the school bus along gridlocked, dark roads as pockets of fire burned all around. Nearly two dozen elementary school children were on board with him. Smoke began to fill the bus, so McKay took off a shirt. He and two teachers on the bus tore it into pieces and doused them with water. The children held the damp pieces of cloth to their mouths and breathed through them.
