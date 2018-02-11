A Body Can Only Survive If Its Members Work Together

Related Sermon Illustrations

Criticizing the Church Is like Criticizing a Man's Wife Imagine this scenario: A man invites a friend into his home for dinner. They enjoy a delicious meal that the man's wife has graciously offered to make. The man and his friend casually ... [ Read More ]

Google's Monotune Ad Campaign An ad campaign for Google's Android has a young musician playing Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata 3rd movement. As his hands fly over the keys, a statement is projected, "A piano has 88 ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

The Body Of Christ | Creative Media Solutions The body of Christ is made up of different members. Similarly, there are many instruments that make up a body of music. We all have a part to play, but when we come together in one accord, the Body of Christ is beautiful. Based on 1 Corinthians 12. [ Read More ]

Cloudy Textures Communion Still | Shift Worship This peaceful title animation feature clouds of various color being illuminated in light to make the slide pop. "His Body his blood, Communion" is stylishly written over top of this vignetted background. [ Read More ]

More videos