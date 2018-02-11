Sermon Illustrations
A Body Can Only Survive If Its Members Work Together
Ron Bryce, The Fingerprint of God (Brown Christian Press, 2018), Pages 55-56
One day, as I assisted a surgeon, he had me reach into the patient's chest and turn his heart so he could work on it from a better angle. As I gingerly swiveled it, he asked, "How does it feel to hold a man's beating heart in your hand?" ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading:
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments