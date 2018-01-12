Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

94-Year-Old Man Begins Dating, Joins Marching Band

Jelani Greenidge, pastor, Portland, Oregon; source: Tom Hallman Jr., “No musical background. Age 94. And he wanted to join a high school band?,” Oregon Live (10-26-18)

94-Year-Old Man Begins Dating, Joins Marching Band

At 94, Frank Walsh had already lived a long, full life. But he wasn’t done dreaming about what could be. After his wife of 62 years passed away, Walsh ambled down to a neighboring senior center to, in his words, “meet dames.” The one who caught his eye turned out to be Rosemary Acker, 87, whom he began seeing three times a week.

“I couldn’t ask ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

When We Are Connected to Each Other We Thrive

When We Are Connected to Each Other We Thrive

In his book Being Mortal, Medical Doctor Atul Gawande describes the story of Bill Thomas, a man who in the 1990s started working as the medical director of Chase Memorial Nursing home ...

[ Read More ]
Police Share Tea After Lonely Couple's Call

Police Share Tea After Lonely Couple's Call

Year ago Jim Reeves and Patsy Cline performed a song together entitled, "Have You Ever Been Lonely?" It appears someone has.

"What else could we do but make them a brew [of tea] and ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top