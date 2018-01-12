Sermon Illustrations
94-Year-Old Man Begins Dating, Joins Marching Band
Jelani Greenidge, pastor, Portland, Oregon; source: Tom Hallman Jr., “No musical background. Age 94. And he wanted to join a high school band?,” Oregon Live (10-26-18)
At 94, Frank Walsh had already lived a long, full life. But he wasn’t done dreaming about what could be. After his wife of 62 years passed away, Walsh ambled down to a neighboring senior center to, in his words, “meet dames.” The one who caught his eye turned out to be Rosemary Acker, 87, whom he began seeing three times a week.
