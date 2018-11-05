US Experiencing Record-Breaking Drop in Trust

Related Sermon Illustrations

Cynicism: Frostbite of the Soul In his book Please Don't Squeeze the Christian, Scott Sernau reflects on the danger of cynicism—especially in the life of believers who claim a "living hope." He writes: Cynicism ... [ Read More ]

Blessed Assurance Video Worship Song Track with Lyrics | Worship Films Blessed Assurance. Each song comes with demo and split-track versions (both with and without on-screen lyrics). Chord and rhythm charts are also included. Use these videos in your worship service, prior to the service, or during an offering time. [ Read More ]

Blessed Assurance Video Worship Song Track with Lyrics | WorshipTeam.tv This download is for the song Blessed Assurance by Gateway Worship. It includes a Click and Full track this is accompanied with a traditional style lyric video. This will make a great addition to any worship setting. [ Read More ]

