Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Three-Year-Old Survives Five-Story Drop

Three-Year-Old Survives Five-Story Drop

Parents and other family members are rejoicing after a three-year-old survived a life-threatening scare.

Police in Stamford responded to the Fairfield Apartments after onlookers reported seeing a small child fall out of a 2nd-story window overlooking the parking lot. ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Fear Narrows the Circle of Our Lives

Fear Narrows the Circle of Our Lives

In 1975, Roger Hart conducted a study on where children felt safe to play. He focused on 86 children between the ages of three to twelve in a small town in Vermont. Hart would follow ...

[ Read More ]
Biker Survives Collision with Flying Mattress

Biker Survives Collision with Flying Mattress

You might have heard someone describe an especially jarring or surprising event using the phrase "hit me like a freight train." One Australian biker, however, can now use a more personal ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Angels From The Realms Of Glory | Emmanuel Video Worship Song Track with Lyrics | Paul Baloche | Preaching Today Media

Angels From The Realms Of Glory | Emmanuel Video Worship Song Track with Lyrics | Paul Baloche

Angels From The Realms of Glory | EMMANUEL [lyric video] by Paul Baloche, Includes multiple matching lyric backgrounds for use with your live worship team plus 3 stand-alone song movies in original stereo audio, split-trax and click-trax versions. Perfect for use with your worship team or for solo performance. [ Read More ]
Season Of Worship | Big Pie Publishing | Preaching Today Media

Season Of Worship | Big Pie Publishing

Colorful chalk style artwork and ethereal music highlight the theme of praise &amp; worship woven throughout the Christmas story exemplified by Mary, the angels, and shepherds. It&apos;s perfect as a worship intro or sermon illustration and very suited to advent themes. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top