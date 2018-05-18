Society Shares More Information than Ever Before
According to a recent book, right now in America there are 1,780 commercial television stations, 15,503 broadcast radio stations, 1,331 newspapers, 2,000,000 billboards, and 5,821 movie theaters. Worldwide there are 7 billion cell phone subscriptions ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
According to a recent study by the Kaiser Family Foundation, kids aged 8 to 18 years devote an average of 7 hours and 38 minutes per day to entertainment media. That's more than 53 ...
[ Read More
]
Imagine a cell phone free zone. Actually, the United States has such a place. It's called "The Quiet Zone." Anyone driving west from Washington DC towards the Allegheny Mountains will ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations
Related videos
What does it take to build a strong relationship with healthy communication? How about a game show! In this mini-movie, a married couple that lacks the skills for good communication are suddenly on a game show where they must learn to talk to each other positively, get their point across, and show that they care through what they say (and how they say it). This is a great way to set up a message on communication. That’s So Mature is part of our Love and Marriage bundle, with four mini-movies that are perfect to accompany a message series or retreat on marriage.
[ Read More
]
What does it take to build a strong relationship with healthy communication? How about a game show! In this mini-movie, a married couple that lacks the skills for good communication are suddenly on a game show where they must learn to talk to each other positively, get their point across, and show that they care through what they say (and how they say it). This is a great way to set up a message on communication. That’s So Mature is part of our Love and Marriage bundle, with four mini-movies that are perfect to accompany a message series or retreat on marriage.
[ Read More
]
More videos
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments