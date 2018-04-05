Explore

NCAA Team Helped to Finals by Prayers of Nun

NCAA Team Helped to Finals by Prayers of Nun

For the first time in 33 years, the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers men's college basketball team made it into the NCAA tournament. They then surprised all the experts by making it to the round of the final eight out of 66 teams. Credit goes to the coach and the players, but also to a surprising source of strength and encouragement—a feisty ...

Mary Lou Retton Motivated Carly Patterson to Win Gold

When U.S. gymnast Carly Patterson won the silver medal at the world championships in 2003, Mary Lou Retton, the only American woman to ever win all-around gymnastics gold, took notice. ...

12-Year-Old Girl 'Accidentally' Runs Half Marathon

12-Year-Old Girl 'Accidentally' Runs Half Marathon

A 12-year-old girl accidentally ran a half marathon after signing up for a family-friendly 5K run. LeeAdianez Rodríguez-Espada, a 12-year-old student from New York, was worried ...

Connect With A Small Group | Hyper Pixels Media | Preaching Today Media

Connect With A Small Group | Hyper Pixels Media

It’s so important for people to be involved and growing through your worship service. But, at the same time, it’s easy for people to get “lost in the crowd” and never really get connected. That’s where Small Groups come in. Use this video to encourage your church to get involved in a Small Group, where they can connect, grow, and find support. In a small group they will find the encouragement and acceptance they need to become fully devoted followers of Christ. [ Read More ]
