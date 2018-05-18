Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Students Receive Free Lesson After Kitchen Fail

Students Receive Free Lesson After Kitchen Fail

If Ripley's Believe It Or Not ever ventured into the realm of cooking shows, this episode would defy the imagination. Three American college students living abroad accidentally started a fire in their apartment after purchasing pasta from a local market and attempting to cook it without any water.

Despite ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Fatal Crash at Airport Without Traffic Control Tower

Fatal Crash at Airport Without Traffic Control Tower

Two firefighters are dead after a fire that resulted from a collision between two small aircraft at Marion Municipal airport.

Kyle M. Hibst and David Wittkamper were serving as volunteer ...

[ Read More ]
Oregon Woman's Car 'Accidentally' Stolen

Oregon Woman's Car 'Accidentally' Stolen

If you've never heard of an "accidental car theft," then perhaps a rather strange news story from Portland, Oregon, hasn't reached you just yet.

In late October, Erin Hatzi reported ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

What The Bible Says About Moms | Freebridge Media | Preaching Today Media

What The Bible Says About Moms | Freebridge Media

The Bible has a lot to say about Moms. Their wisdom should not be ignored, their hard work and compassion should be revered. Moms should be respected, cared for and loved. This Mother’s Day, let’s take a moment to honor Moms and celebrate the great gift God has given us. [ Read More ]
1St Corinthians Thirteen | Freebridge Media | Preaching Today Media

1St Corinthians Thirteen | Freebridge Media

In 1st Corinthians 13, Scripture makes a powerful statement about love. Within these verses we learn about the true nature of love the way God created it to be. We learn of its strength and faithfulness…it’s grace and compassion. We learn love, in its purest form, protects, trusts, hopes and perseveres. Love never fails! Great media for Valentine&apos;s day or for any message on love. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top