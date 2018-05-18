Doctors Find 27 Contact Lenses in Woman's Eye

A 67-year-old woman scheduled for routine cataract surgery in November thought it was just dry eye and old age causing her discomfort. But the real cause of her discomfort was much more concerning: 27 contact lenses, stuck in the woman's right eye in a "blue mass."

Rupal Morjaria, a specialist trainee in ophthalmology, said the woman ...