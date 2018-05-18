Cruelty in Hospital Discharge Sparks Outrage

Related Sermon Illustrations

The Hoarder Next Door The suite next to our condo is a small studio. The neighbors who lived there when we moved in fit the profile: young, professional, and private. That's why I was surprised when the ... [ Read More ]

Homeless Man Hailed as Hero after Manchester Attack In the midst of the chaos and panic ensuring from the recent bombing at a concert in Manchester, England, an unlikely person is being lauded as a hero for his swift and selfless action. ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Scared Forward | Journey Box Media The reality of the Resurrection hasn't changed in 2,000 years. This mini movie demonstrates that the significance and impact of the gospel are the same today as they were back then. [ Read More ]

Life Abbys Story | Seek First Media Often women abort their children because of financial pressure. They don’t realize there are numerous people in the community willing to help in very tangible ways. [ Read More ]

More videos