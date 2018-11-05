Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Accidental Phone Complaint Costs Man His Job

Accidental Phone Complaint Costs Man His Job

Our harmful words may have negative consequences that we ever imagined. James Stephens learned that lesson the hard way. Stephens was fired from his job as chief financial officer for the Georgia Subsequent Injury Trust Fund after his boss heard some less-than-flattering commentary, courtesy of an accidental ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Confronting the Addiction of Harmful Words

Rabbi Joseph Telushkin, author of Words That Hurt, Words That Heal, has lectured throughout this country on the powerful, and often negative, impact of words. He often asks audiences ...

[ Read More ]

A Gossip-Free Workplace

Sam Chapman, founder of Empower Public Relations in Chicago, Illinois, has banned gossip in his office. Two years ago, Chapman left a larger company where office backbiting was epidemic ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Work For His Glory | Hyper Pixels Media | Preaching Today Media

Work For His Glory | Hyper Pixels Media

We occasionally all have one of “those days” at work. This can easily lead to a bad attitude when it comes to our jobs and our career. However, God says in Colossians 3:23, “Work willingly at whatever you do, as though you were working for the Lord rather than for people.” &lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt; This fun and uplifting video reminds us that God worked for six days, found satisfaction in His labor, and rested on the seventh day. We should follow His example. This sermon illustration video works great for Labor Day or anytime you are preaching about the sabbath, rest, or work. [ Read More ]
Defining Love | Freebridge Media | Preaching Today Media

Defining Love | Freebridge Media

What is love? Is it a feeling or experience? Is it emotional or physical? How do you define it? Scripture gives us the perfect definition of love. Take a look at the biblical roadmap for loving as Jesus loved. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top