Sermon Illustrations
14th Child Gets Unusual Middle Name
A bountiful Michigan family added another boy to their clan, but what everyone's talking about is his unusual middle name.
Kateri and Jay Schwandt welcomed their latest son Finley Sheboygan to the world in late April, the 14th child in a group of all boys. And if you think fourteen is a lot of children, Jay and Kateri ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments