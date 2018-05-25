Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

14th Child Gets Unusual Middle Name

14th Child Gets Unusual Middle Name

A bountiful Michigan family added another boy to their clan, but what everyone's talking about is his unusual middle name.

Kateri and Jay Schwandt welcomed their latest son Finley Sheboygan to the world in late April, the 14th child in a group of all boys. And if you think fourteen is a lot of children, Jay and Kateri ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

'Unwanted' Indian Girls Receive a New Name

In October, 2011, the Associated Press ran a deeply moving story about a name-changing ceremony for girls in Mumbai, India. At birth the 285 girls had been named Nakusa or Nakushi, ...

[ Read More ]

Names Shape People's Destinies

NYU professor Adam Alter has observed the power names have to shape destiny. The technical name is "nominative determinism," which literally means "name-driven outcome." Alter points ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Creator Baby Christmas Welcome | Videos2Worship | Preaching Today Media

Creator Baby Christmas Welcome | Videos2Worship

Christmas holidays welcome title motion background featuring baby Jesus in a manger over a backdrop of the cosmos. The star breather has come to us. Let us welcome Him with open hearts! [ Read More ]
The Gift Of Expectancy: Hiding Baby Jesus | Skit Guys Studios | Preaching Today Media

The Gift Of Expectancy: Hiding Baby Jesus | Skit Guys Studios

Christmas gifts come in all kinds of sizes, shapes and styles. This Christmas, introduce your church family to five people who discover that the gifts of Christmas are really... [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top