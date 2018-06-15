Sermon Illustrations
What the Amish Can Teach Us About Community
For the past 100 years the Amish have resisted new technological advancements like the television and the automobile. But during the same time they've welcomed modern medicine to treat serious diseases, which do not impede their sense of community. Why?
Jameson Wetmore is an engineer and social researcher at the Arizona ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments